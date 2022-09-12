How the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative Brought Filmmakers Spike Lee and Kyle Bell Together

Over the weekend, the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative presented a multidisciplinary arts festival on the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s campus in New York. The Rolex Arts Weekend offered two days of public conversations, performances, screenings and exhibitions in celebration of a culmination of the latest Rolex Arts Initiative cycle, which pairs talented artists from across the globe with world-renowned artists in their chosen medium. This past cycle of the initiative, established in 2002, saw Spike Lee, Phyllida Lloyd, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Carrie Mae Weems as mentors in film, theater, open category and visual arts, respectively.

Rebecca Irvin, head of the Rolex Arts Initiative, said in a statement: “After several years of holding the Rolex Arts Weekend in great artistic centres from Mexico City to Berlin to Cape Town, we are delighted to return this year to New York, where the programme was first presented to the public. Many of our mentors and protégés in this cycle have deep connections to New York City and to Brooklyn.”

Native American filmmaker Kyle Bell, of the Thlopthlocco tribal town in Oklahoma (part of the Muscogee Creek Reservation), worked with Lee over the last two years, refining several short film projects, two of which were screened for guests who attended the arts weekend. Bell spoke to THR about how he and Lee bonded over their passion for telling culturally specific stories, the importance of Indigenous representation in film, his plans to finish his first feature film script, and film a short he developed with the mentorship of Lee.

How did you become acquainted with the Rolex mentorship program? What was your experience as a protégé like over the last two years?

Rolex reached out to me, I think I was nominated by other advisors. Then there was a process of different stages of interviews, and I was in the running with other filmmakers from around the U.S. [Rolex] brought us out to New York to meet Spike who was going to be the new mentor for this cycle; we showed him our work, you know, what we’ve done. And then from there, Spike decided to work with me, and to be a mentor to me.

What was it like adapting to the pandemic during this program? How did you two navigate working together and staying in touch?

It was all through Zoom; originally, I was supposed to move to New York and spend time with [Spike]. But that didn’t happen, so just being able to see each other’s faces felt really good. We would meet every few weeks, because we were all still working. We were just really just talking about what I wanted to do, brainstorming ideas, and had a lot of artistic conversations about our lives and our experiences making films. I made a short doc [Year Zero, exec produced by Kathryn Bigelow] through the pandemic. So I was still working when we could, safely, and that also showed just Tribeca recently, this past year so that was cool.

Also, I got into the Sundance Indigenous Labs back in 2019, and they funded me to make a short film. I actually just shot that short film a few months before the pandemic hit, so during the start of the pandemic, I had all this free time to edit because there wasn’t much to do. I would show it to Spike and get his feedback to see what he thought, especially since it’s my first narrative film. I’d ask him things like, “How do you deal with working with non-actors in your work?” It was definitely a learning curve for me.

Lakota Courtesy of Kyle Bell

Why were you excited to work with Lee, and what was he was able to share with you — from his point of view as a filmmaker — that expanded or improved your work?

The first time I can remember seeing Spike’s work had to be in middle school when I saw He Got Game. I was pretty young then, but I played basketball my whole life. He’s obviously a huge basketball fan, so we instantly connected when I first met him over sports and film.

For this Rolex mentorship and protégé arts initiative, he told me he wanted to work with a Native Indigenous filmmaker. It was really important to him because he wanted to bring that representation and uplift people of color. What our people have gone through over the years, with genocide and slavery, is a common theme and similarity we have in terms of what we try to tackle in films. Telling our own stories about our cultures from our perspective. That was really what really bonded us in a great way.

I think Spike has his own views and outlook about what he wants to see in a film, and what I pulled from him is [the importance] of being sure of what I want to say in my films— finding my own voice. I am fairly new to narrative filmmaking now, I’ve only been making films for six or seven years, but he’s been doing it for four decades. I have so much to learn. I never went to film school. I just bought a camera and learned how to use it when I picked it up a few years ago, so I can definitely say that working with Spike through this Rolex mentorship has really kind of been a film school for me.

What was the programming like this past weekend? There was a whole itinerary of events; what were you and Lee in conversation about?

This past weekend I showed two of my films. My first short narrative film, which is called Spirits, is about a young Native boy that is having a hard time leaving home, his safe place… his reservation, his community. I made it to encourage Native youth to not be afraid to go out and into the world, and to follow their dreams. In this film, he’s going to play college basketball, and he gets encouragement from his grandmother through a Muskogee Creek hymn song. It’s a deeper spiritual film. I also showed another new short documentary called Lakota. It follows a young woman named Lakota Beatty who is dealing with mental health issues because she lost her sister in college to suicide. They were playing D1 basketball together in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s more of a spiritual inside look into how she’s dealt with that mentally, emotionally and spiritually, and showing how she got through by connecting with and giving back to her own Native people. She’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

Spirits Courtesy of Kyle Bell

One thing that I want to do with my filmmaking is really give the audience time to think about the deeper things; I guess I tell a lot of stories from the spiritual, more emotional aspect to ask the bigger questions about life and death. What do you believe? Why are you here? Where are you going?

Spike and I [had] a conversation about our filmmaking, our cultures, our upbringing, and how we can move forward with telling stories from our own perspectives. One thing Spike always talks to me about is that he pulls a lot of strength from his ancestors to tell stories. And then I look at the similarities with me: I grew up around elders in my tribe when I was young, and they’ve really helped me to get to where I am in my life. They’re all gone, but they’ve left us with our tribal language, our culture, our songs to carry on. We’re just using film in our own ways to battle false stereotypes.

As a member of the Native American community, what’s your relationship with film, in terms of the historic erasure of Indigenous people in the medium, or how certain images and tropes have been disseminated to audience?

I think in the past, the damage that’s been done to Native Indigenous people in film, TV, media, really paved the way for cultural appropriation and false stereotypes about us — you know, not all of us live in tepees. We’re real human beings, we enjoy the same things as other people do, we love to joke, have fun, laugh, and enjoy the simple things like carrying on our traditions and our stories and hymns and songs. All those things are really important to us.

I think one of the ways to change these narratives is to really take back our own stories, because they were ours to tell from the beginning anyway. I see a lot of hope now for young, up and coming Native artists.

Now that you’re moving out of this program cycle, have you had a chance to reflect on how it has affected your art and allowed you to explore things in a way you didn’t expect?

I think it’s impacted me in the most positive, optimistic way, because growing up, art was really never encouraged a lot in school. I come from a place where you kind of just finish high school, go to college, and you work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of your life. It felt like a calling; that’s not what I wanted to do with my life. It took me many years to figure out what I really wanted to say and do; picking up the camera has been my outlet, that’s been my means of using my voice to really tell what’s inside me. I’m so thankful and humbled that I even have an opportunity to tell stories from where I’m from, from my perspective for my people. I feel so indebted to Spike and Rolex, because this just doesn’t happen where I’m from.