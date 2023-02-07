‘La La Land’ to Become a Broadway Musical

La La Land is heading to Broadway. The Oscar-winning movie musical is being developed as a stage musical by producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate.

The 2016 movie, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, followed an aspiring actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film’s original songs include tracks “City of Stars” and “Another Day of Sun.”

Bartlett Sher, whose credits include To Kill a Mockingbird and the Broadway revival of South Pacific, will direct from a book written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. Composer Justin Hurwitz, who was behind the film’s score, will handle the music for the show with lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar and Tony-winning creatives behind the songs in the movie.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” said Platt. “We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land’s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience.”

“With La La Land in Concert marking its sixth year of touring worldwide and the original film a timeless and globally revered cultural touchstone, we’re excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the original movie,” said Lionsgate’s Jenefer Brown, head of global products and experiences. Lionsgate is behind several live-stage productions based on studio properties, including Dirty Dancing, Now You See Me, and Wonder.

La La Land earned nearly $450 million at the global box office, winning six Oscars including for best original score and best original song for “City of Stars.”