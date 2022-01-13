KAWS, Takashi Murakami, Lauren Halsey Among Artists to Feature in LACMA Exhibition Inspired by Music of Interscope Records

- Share this article on Facebook
A host of A-list international contemporary artists, including KAWS, Damian Hurst, Richard Prince, Takashi Murakami, Cecily Brown, Lauren Halsey and Ed Ruscha are set to feature in an upcoming exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) inspired by the music of artists released by Interscope Records.
The show, Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, kicks off Interscope’s 30th-anniversary celebrations and will feature 50 original new artworks by a diverse group of visual artists with the pieces responding to albums and songs by some of the label’s biggest and most influential groups, rappers and singers, including Dr. Dre, 2Pac, U2, Eminem, Lady Gaga, Bille Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.
The exhibition, which will open Jan. 30 and run through to Feb. 13 and reside in LACMA’s Resnick Pavilion, is the brainchild of Interscope’s co-founder Jimmy Iovine, current chairman, John Janick, music executive Josh Abraham, and Interscope vice chairman Steve Berman, who worked closely with all of the music and visual artists.
“Interscope’s original mission was to find the most profound artists, empower their creativity and watch what happens,” said Iovine in a statement. “For the 30th, we wanted to continue that vision by assembling the most admired visual artists and empower them with that same creative license to honor the musical artists we have worked with over three decades.”
“There is a long history of record album covers being designed by visual artists,” added LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg director Michael Govan. “As an institution that has long explored the intersection of art and other sectors, including design and music, LACMA has been collecting record album designs over the past several years, and it’s inspiring to see these artists reinterpret three decades of iconic contemporary music.”
The exhibition deepens Iovine’s links with LACMA. In 2018, the Beats co-founder and wife Liberty Ross donated a colossal painting by Mark Bradford to the museum. The politically-charged piece,150 Portrait Tone, is composed of excerpts from the Facebook video Diamond Reynolds made during the fatal 2016 police shooting of her boyfriend, Philando Castile.
The exhibition will lean into technology and is partnering with Snapchat to integrate the company’s augmented reality technology to enable attendees to listen to the music while viewing the artworks. General admission tickets for the exhibition go on sale on Jan. 20.
The full list of artists and their Interscope inspiration is below.
- Adam Pendleton – Dr. Dre – The Chronic
- Amoako Boafo – 6LACK – FREE 6LACK
- Anna Park – Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?
- Anna Weyant – Gwen Stefani – The Sweet Escape
- Burnt Toast – Timbaland – Shock Value*
- Burnt Toast – N.E.R.D. – Seeing Sounds*
- Cecily Brown – Billie Eilish-dont smile at me
- Chloe Wise – Yeah Yeah Yeahs – It’s Blitz!
- Damien Hirst – Eminem – Entire Catalogue
- Derrick Adams – Mary J. Blige – The Breakthrough
- Ed Ruscha – 2Pac – All Eyez On Me
- Emily Mae Smith – Nine Inch Nails – Broken
- Ferrari Sheppard – Blackstreet – “No Diggity”
- Genesis Tramaine – Summer Walker – Over It
- Henni Alftan – Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR
- Henry Taylor – Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (“DNA”)
- Hilary Pecis – Selena Gomez – Rare
- Issy Wood – Gwen – Love. Angel. Music. Baby. (“Cool”)
- Jenna Gribbon – Lana Del Rey – Born To Die
- Jennifer Guidi – BLACKPINK – THE ALBUM
- John Currin U2 – “Beautiful Day”
- Jordy Kerwick – MGK- Tickets to My Downfall (“My Bloody Valentine”)
- Julie Curtiss – No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom (“Just a Girl”)
- KAWS – Snoop Dogg – Doggystyle
- Kehinde Wiley – Dr. Dre – The Chronic 2001
- Lauren Halsey – Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
- Lisa Yuskavage – Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Loie Hollowell – Lady Gaga – Fame Monster
- Lucy Bull – No Doubt – Tragic Kingdom (“Spiderwebs”)
- Mark Quinn – MGK – Tickets to My Downfall
- Matthew Wong – Lana Del Rey – Paradise
- Fulton Leroy Washington AKA Mr. Wash The Game – The Documentary
- Nicolas Party – Lady Gaga – Joanne
- Nina Chanel Abney – 2Pac – The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory
- OSGEMEOS – Black Eyed Peas – The E.N.D.
- Rashid Johnson – Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid MAAD City
- Raymond Pettibon – Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
- Reggie Burrows Hodges – Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid M.A.A.D City (“Swimming Pools” (Drank))
- Richard Prince – Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral
- Sayre Gomez – 50 Cent – Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Shepard Fairey – Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fever To Tell
- Stanley Whitney – Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly (“King Kunta”)
- Takashi Murakami – Juice WRLD – Goodbye and Good Riddance
- Titus Kaphar – Eve – Scorpion
- Toyin Ojih Odutola – Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
- Umar Rashid – Tupac – Me Against The World
- Will Boone – Helmet – Meantime
