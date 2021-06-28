Lana Wood to Revisit Natalie Wood Investigation in Memoir (Exclusive)

Lana Wood is ready to revisit what happened to her sister and late Hollywood icon Natalie Wood.

The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively announce that Wood is set to release a new memoir, Little Sister: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, from Dey Street Books this November.

In the upcoming true crime memoir, Lana Wood will offer a raw account of the life and death of her sister, as she details new information from those directly involved in the investigation of Wood’s 1981 death. Lana will also address myths and misconceptions behind Wood’s death and share secrets she’s held onto for years.

The memoir will arrive in lieu of the 40th anniversary of Wood’s death.

“I’ve waited 40 years to finally unburden myself about what happened to my sister Natalie Wood,” Lana Wood said in a statement. “I’m finally sharing everything I know now and what I knew then but was not ready to or brave enough to reveal. This book will shed new light on my life with Natalie, leading up to, and culminating in the events surrounding her death.”

Wood died at the age of 43 under mysterious circumstances after she went missing from her family’s yacht, only to be found floating in the water wearing a red down jacket and flannel nightgown.

Though her death was ruled an accident at the time following a two-week investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reopened the investigation in 2011, and the coroner amended the cause of Wood’s death to “drowning and other undetermined factors.” Her husband Robert Wagner was eventually named a person of interest with officials confirming he was the last person to be with the actress before her disappearance. Wagner has refused to speak with investigators.

In the 2014 book, Goodbye Natalie, Goodbye Splendour, written by the late actress’ yacht captain Dennis Davern and co-author Marti Rulli, Davern alleged that Wagner pushed Wood off the yacht to her death. He also alleged in an interview with Megyn Kelly that Wagner held him “hostage,” suggesting that it was in an effort to bar him from telling the truth about Wood’s tragic incident. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Lana disputed the theory that her sister accidentally drowned after getting into a dinghy alone. “Natalie didn’t swim. Her fear of dark water was deeply ingrained,” she said.

In a 48 Hours special, “Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water,” Lt. John Corina stated that an autopsy report showed what looked like fresh bruises on Wood’s body, making her look like “the victim of an assault.” However, Corina said at the time, “We have not been able to prove this was a homicide. And we haven’t been able to prove that this was an accident either. The ultimate problem is we don’t know how she ended up in the water.”

Little Sister: My Investigation into the Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood will be released on Nov. 9.