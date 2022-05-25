L.A.’s Last Remaining Seats Film Series Returns Next Month

The Los Angeles Conservancy’s popular Last Remaining Seats series returns next month after two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The screenings of classic films will take place over three weekends at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood (i.e. the Fox Village Theatre), which opened in 1931, and the Orpheum Theatre and Los Angeles Theatre, which opened downtown in 1926 and 1931, respectively. All the films are followed by Q&As.

The series will kick off at the Regency Village Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 with the Sidney Poitier starrer To Sir, With Love (1967), hosted by actor and radio host Michael Des Barres.

Charlie Chaplin’s The Immigrant (1917) and The Kid (1921) play at the Orpheum starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, accompanied live by renowned silent film organist Clark Wilson on the theater’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ.

Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) screens at the Orpheum at 7 p.m. that day, with castmembers M. Emmet Walsh, Alexis Rhee and Kevin Thompson set to attend. Ross Melnick, professor of film and media studies at UC Santa Barbara, hosts.

At 2 p.m. on June 18, the Los Angeles Theatre screens George Cukor’s The Women (1939), starring Joan Crawford and Norma Shearer, in a presentation hosted by author and film historian Cari Beauchamp. And at 8 p.m., Leonard Maltin and Jennifer Grant, daughter of Cary Grant, will be on hand for Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious (1946).

The nonprofit L.A. Conservancy, which works to recognize, preserve and revitalize the historic architectural and cultural resources of L.A. County, launched Last Remaining Seats in 1987 as a way to draw attention to the spectacular theaters of the area. Tickets can be purchased here.