Laura Linney to Star in Broadway Play ‘Summer, 1976’

Laura Linney is going from the Missouri Ozarks to Broadway for one of her latest projects.

The Ozark star and Tony nominee is set to make her New York Theater stage return in Summer, 1976, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner and Proof author David Auburn. Commissioned by the Manhattan Theatre Club through the Bank of America New Play Program, the world premiere production will be staged at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with previews set to begin on April 4, 2023.

Helmed by Tony-winning director Daniel Sullivan, the Emmy winner and Academy Award-nominated actress will star in a story about the friendship between Diana, a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom and Alice, a free-spirited yet naive young housewife, according to MTC. Set during the country’s Bicentennial celebration, “these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence.”

Additional casting and creative team announcements, as well as the play’s opening night date, will be shared at a later date.

Linney, who has already won four Emmy awards, is up for a lead actress at this year’s awards ceremony, marking her ninth nomination total. The BAFTA and Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe-winning actress is also a five-time Tony nominee. She last appeared on Broadway in another MTC production, 2020’s My Name Is Lucy Barton, based on Elizabeth Strout’s 2016 novel.

She has also starred onstage in The Little Foxes, Time Stands Still and Sight Unseen and made her Broadway debut in 2002’s staging of The Crucible.