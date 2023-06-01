Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber to Star in ‘Doubt’ on Broadway

Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber will return to Broadway this winter in a revival of John Patrick Stanley’s play Doubt: A Parable.

The play, directed by Scott Ellis, is scheduled to begin performances in February 2024 at the American Airlines Theatre. Exact dates and additional castmembers will be announced at a later date.

This is the first Broadway revival of Stanley’s 2004 play, which was adapted into the 2008 film starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The story follows Sister Aloysius (Daly), a principal of an all-boys Catholic school in the Bronx, who suspects a relationship between Father Flynn (Schreiber) and a student. Aloysius must then figure out how to verify whether something has occurred, whether to confront either party about it and how she can reconcile that with her religious beliefs.

Daly, a multiple Emmy Award winner for her role in the television show Cagney & Lacey, won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Rose in the 1989 revival of Gypsy and has appeared on Broadway in productions such as Mothers and Sons, Rabbit Hole and It Shoulda Been You. The actress also starred in the CBS series Judging Amy, and has appeared in feature films such as My Name Is Doris and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Schreiber won a Tony Award for his performance in the 2005 revival of Glengarry Glen Ross and has appeared in multiple Broadway productions, including Betrayal, Talk Radio and Les Liaisons Dangereuses. The Ray Donovan star was most recently seen in Wes Anderson’s film Asteroid City, which premiered at The Cannes Film Festival, and will next be appearing with Helen Mirren in Nicolas Martin’s Golda biopic as Henry Kissinger. He is currently in production opposite Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple.

This production completes Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2023-2024 Broadway season, which also includes Theresa Rebeck’s play I Need That, starring Danny DeVito and his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Home by Samm-Art Williams and directed by Kenny Leon.