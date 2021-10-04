Marcia Ross, Art Consultant and Collector in Hollywood, Dies at 83

Marcia Ross, an activist, art consultant and art collector who was the daughter of legendary publicist Henry Rogers, co-founder of Rogers & Cowan, has died. She was 83.

Ross died Tuesday at her home in Brentwood after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease, a family spokesperson announced.

Ross was a member of the Women’s Political Committee based in Washington and the Hollywood Women’s Political Committee and served as a delegate at the 1984 Democratic Convention.

She also was honored for her work with the John Wayne Cancer Institute. (She outlived two kinds of cancer with only a 5 percent chance to live during her thirties and forties, her family said.)

Born in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, 1938, Ross was the daughter of Roz Rogers (an art collector, political activist and niece of famed Hollywood agent Sam Jaffe) and Henry Rogers, who launched Rogers & Cowan with Warren Cowan in 1935.

She attended University High School in Los Angeles and then Bennington College in Vermont.

She was married to Lost in Space actor Mark Goddard from 1960 until their 1968 divorce; to Oscar-nominated producer Mike Medavoy for about 15 years until they divorced; and to agent Hal Ross from 1985 until his 2010 death.

Ross had a collection of artwork from among the most influential California artists of the 20th century.

Survivors include her children, Melissa (a producer and founder of the nonprofit A Sense of Home) and Michael Goddard (manager and maitre d’ of The Grill in Beverly Hills); and grandson Nick Goddard.

Her brother, public relations executive Ron Rogers, died in 2016.