Matthew Broderick Tests Positive for COVID, Will Miss Broadway Performances of ‘Plaza Suite’

Matthew Broderick poses at the opening night of the Neil Simon play "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 28, 2022 in New York City.

Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday’s Broadway performance of Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre.

A spokesperson for the production confirmed the diagnosis to The Hollywood Reporter, writing in a statement that the actor received the result “before today’s performance of Plaza Suite, despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.” They clarified that a second test confirmed the diagnosis.

Performances will continue, with Broderick expected to return to the show on Friday, April 15. “Everybody wishes him a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

The actor’s wife and Plaza Suite co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, tested negative and will perform this evening. According to Playbill, Parker will perform opposite Broderick’s standby, Tony winner Michael McGrath.

Director John Benjamin Hickey helms the revival of Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy that explores themes of love and marriage. The cast also includes Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson and Cesar J. Romero.

The production began its limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre on Feb. 25, with strict COVID-19 safety requirements in place.

Other Broadway productions to be recently affected by COVID-19 include Macbeth, which is dark through Thursday after Daniel Craig and additional members of the company tested positive.