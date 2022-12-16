‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Revival Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff to Move to Broadway in the Fall

Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff on 'Merrily We Roll Along' opening night

The Off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, will move to Broadway in the fall.

The production, directed by Maria Friedman, is currently playing a sold-out run at New York Theatre Workshop through Jan. 22. It came to New York after runs on London’s West End and at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

This is the first Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, after it premiered on Broadway for a short run in 1981. The musical, which features a score by Sondheim and a book by Furth, follows three friends, played by Radcliffe, Groff and Mendez, and travels backwards through time to follow them over three decades of working in entertainment.

A revival of Sondheim’s Into the Woods is currently playing on Broadway and a revival of Sweeney Todd is planned for Broadway this spring.

Sonda Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo and Jeff Romley will produce Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

The revival also features Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke and Reg Rogers. Choreography is by Tim Jackson and orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick.

Exact dates and the Broadway theater where Merrily We Roll Along will play will be announced at a later date.