Minka Kelly Memoir ‘Tell Me Everything’ Set for 2023 Release

Minka Kelly is set to tell her story in a memoir.

The film and television actress from Friday Night Lights, Parenthood and most recently Euphoria, will release Tell Me Everything, a “memoir of family, forgiveness and the importance of finding inner strength.”

Described as a “redemptive mother-daughter story,” in her memoir Kelly will chronicle her upbringing as the daughter of a single mother in the complicated world of adult nightlife. “As Kelly grows up, she observes the cycles of violence and hardship inherited by the women around her. In order to break free from those cycles, Kelly embarks on a journey to heal her trauma, with Hollywood marking just one of many stops along the way,” publisher Henry Holt and Company described of the memoir.

“I had to ask myself, ‘can I actually be brave enough to be seen as I am, or am I more comfortable fulfilling everyone else’s idea of who I should be?’ The desire to tell my story on my own terms felt important. Most of all, my book is a tribute to my mother and all working-class single mothers who were, simply put, dealt a bad hand,” Kelly said in a statement.

Henry Holt and Company vp, executive editor Serena Jones bought North American rights to the book in a preempt from Albert Lee at UTA.

Tell Me Everything will release on May 2, 2023.