Musical ‘Ali’ About the Life of Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali Is Being Developed for Broadway

The story of boxing legend, philanthropist and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali is being adapted into a new Broadway musical developed in partnership with his wife Lonnie Ali.

Ali, announced on Wednesday by lead producer Richard Willis, will be written and helmed by the Olivier Award-nominated director Clint Dyer (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical). The show’s music will be by Teddy Abrams, the youngest musical director to lead a major American orchestra.

“Ali’s examples of grace, passion, strength of spirit, cool under fire and smiling through it all, has been a great model for millions to aspire to live by, myself included. We are excited to honor Ali’s life and legacy theatrically; it makes for an extraordinarily entertaining and impactful new musical for the world to enjoy,” Willis said in a statement.

“Muhammad has been a muse and continues to be a source of inspiration to so many artists around the world,” Lonnie Ali said in her own statement. “I’m so proud to support this project and am thrilled to see his story brought to life on the Broadway stage.”

The show, which is currently in its development phase, is being produced by Willis, Brook T. Smith and TheTribecaWorkshop in collaboration with ABG Entertainment and Lonnie. It is expected to play a pre-Broadway engagement, with more details announced at a later date. Additional creative team members will also be announced soon.

“Over the course of his life, Muhammad fought for justice and humanity, and all along the way he disarmed the world with his humor, generosity and gentle ways. We are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Richard Willis, Brook T. Smith and TheTribecaWorkshop to bring Ali’s story to Broadway,” said Dana Carpenter, EVP, ABG Entertainment.

Ali is set to explore the life of the sports icon, born in 1942 in Louisville, where — with the support of his mother in childhood and then later in life his wife — he was set on the path to become “The Greatest of All Time.”

The musical is expected to go beyond his time in the ring, examining his life from the perspective of his work as an activist, entertainer, artist and philanthropist whose combined “courage, confidence, swagger, compassion, humor and optimism” rallied and united fellow activists during the American Civil Rights Movement before inspiring generations of activists and athletes.

“This can only be described as a dream come true for me. The chance to articulate in this medium what he represents to me, and millions across the world, is thrilling,” director Clint Dyer said in a statement.

“Ali deserves the epic, dramatic treatment of a full-scale musical, enshrining his legend and teachings for his fans as well as new generations to come,” Abrams said. “I am thrilled and honored to work with such an exceptional, world-class team to create this new work!”