‘Music Man’ Sets Scott Rudin Replacement in Broadway Return

The Music Man has set its Broadway return for February 2022, with tickets going on sale Tuesday. Kate Horton has been named executive producer, effective immediately, and will oversee all aspects of the production, alongside producers Barry Diller and David Geffen Horton.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster star as con man Professor Harold Hill and librarian Marian Paroo, respectively, when the large-scale musical revival of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man begins performances on Feb. 10, 2022, at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The Music Man is among several productions — including To Kill A Mockingbird and The Book of Mormon — to have announced new leadership following Scott Rudin’s decision to step back from multiple productions earlier this year. Another Rudin production, West Side Story, has yet to announce a return.

The uber-producer made his announcement following multiple allegations of physical abuse by ex-staffers initially detailed by The Hollywood Reporter. “I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows,” Rudin said at the time.

Just a day after Rudin’s statement, Music Man star Foster spoke out about the producer’s decision during an Instagram Live conversation with fellow Broadway performer Beth Nicely, stating, “I feel like the only positive outcome is the one that happened.”

A source had also told THR that star Jackman was “very concerned” about the claims made in THR’s report, and “what it would look like moving forward” if Rudin were to stay in a visible leadership role.

The Music Man was among the many productions that were shut down pre- and mid-run since March 12, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Broadway League announced in May that the theater industry would return to full capacity starting Sept. 14.

“We are beyond glad that The Music Man is finally able to again offer tickets to the public — the wait has been too long. We are also beyond glad that Kate Horton has agreed to join us as executive producer — her experience and her sheer zest for great work will be invaluable as she supervises all aspects of our production,” Diller and Geffen said in a statement on Tuesday.

Horton, who heads Fictionhouse, a London-based independent TV, film, and theatre production company alongside director Dominic Cooke, previously served as executive director and artistic director for the Royal Court Theatre in London, U.K., which produced Tony, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning productions. Horton also held executive positions at the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre.

“As Broadway’s heart begins beating again, it is a privilege to be invited by Barry Diller and David Geffen to join such remarkable, celebrated talent in Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Jerry Zaks, Warren Carlyle and Santo Loquasto in bringing this beautiful musical to the Winter Garden Theatre,” Horton said in her own statement. “We will ensure our team enjoy the right conditions for creating their most brilliant work and sharing it with the widest possible audience.”

The production, which is directed by Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Marie Mullen, Shuler Hensley, Remy Auberjonois, Gino Cosculluela, and Emma Crow. Preview performances will begin Dec. 20.