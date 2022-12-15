Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production of Sondheim’s ‘Square One’

Neither Nathan Lane nor Bernadette Peters is attached to star in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s last written musical Square One, a rep for the Angels in America and Producers star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

A Twitter account using the musical’s title announced on Thursday morning that the upcoming staged production was set to star Lane opposite fellow stage icon, Peters. Reps for both actors told THR that the news was “not true,” leading to speculation that the announced production was fake. Sondheim’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In September 2021, Sondheim told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on The Late Show that he was writing a new musical called Square One with the playwright Daniel Ives. At the time, the composer said he hoped to stage it in the next season.

In a separate appearance on the Today show at that time, Lane said he and Peters had participated in a reading of Square One.

Sondheim died in November 2021 at the age of 91. In what may have been his last interview, Sondheim told the New York Times that he had not yet finished the show, which was based on two movies directed by Luis Buñuel, but still hoped to see it staged.

“The first act is based on ‘The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie,’ and the second act is based on ‘The Exterminating Angel,’ ” he told the Times about the project, adding that Joe Mantello was attached as the director.

A production of a seemingly similar musical, crafted by Ives and Sondheim, was set to premiere Off-Broadway at the Public Theater in 2017, but never made it to the stage. THR has also reached out to the Public Theater for comment.

Sondheim’s work is currently being showcased Off-Broadway in a revival of Merrily We Roll Along, starring Daniel Radcliffe, and on Broadway in a revival of Into the Woods. A revival of Sweeney Todd, starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, is scheduled to come to Broadway this spring.

More to come.