Nathan Lane Returns to Broadway for Limited Engagement Run of ‘Pictures From Home’

Nathan Lane is returning to Broadway this winter to star in the debut run of Pictures of Home.

Based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan of the same name and adapted for the stage by Sharr White, the story explores both childhood and parenthood memories, and the often contrasting and shifting conditions that make up familial relationships.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, Pictures of Home follows a father (Lane) and a mother, played by Olivier-winning actress Zoë Wanamaker, as they are captured through a series of comic and dramatic still photographs by their son, portrayed by Tony winner and Moulin Rouge! star Danny Burstein.

Pictures From Home is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kayla Greenspan and Jacob Soroken Porter and will open at Studio 54 on Feb. 9 for a strictly limited engagement. Previews will begin Jan. 10.

The remaining creative team and ticketing details will be announced at a later date.

Pictures From Home serves as a reunion for Sher and Wanamaker, whom he directed in Awake and Sing!, as well as the director and Burstein, whom he directed in Fiddler on the Roof.

Lane, who has appeared in over 20 Broadway productions, has won three separate Tony Awards for his work on Angels in America, The Producers and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. He made his Broadway debut in the 1982 revival of Noël Coward’s Present Laughter, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk award for his portrayal of Roland Maule. He last appeared on Broadway in 2019’s Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, in which he starred as the titular character.

On the small screen, Lane most recently appeared in HBO’s The Gilded Age and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, with upcoming roles in two A24 movies: Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. and Larry Charles’ Fucking Identical Twins. He’s also part of the voice cast for Skydance’s upcoming animated feature Spellbound.