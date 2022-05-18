×
Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ to Open on Broadway in December

Directed by Michael Mayer with a book written by Anthony McCarten, the show will arrive on Broadway this fall after its world premiere six-week limited engagement run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical has set its Broadway opening for this fall at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio, with a book by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour) and direction from Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring AwakeningAmerican Idiot), the musical set to Diamond’s prolific catalog will begin preview performances on Nov. 2 before officially opening on Dec. 4.

The show will trace Diamond’s career across five decades, following “a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn,” according to the show’s description, on his journey to becoming “one of the most universally adored showmen of all time,” cataloging the “plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way.”

The musical’s arrival coincides with the 50th anniversary of a series of concerts by the Grammy-winning musician, who is also a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with more than 130 million albums sold worldwide, in October 1972 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

The show’s move to Broadway will also follow the musical’s world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, which is set for a six-week limited engagement run from June 21 to July 31. Casting for the Broadway run will be announced at a future date, as will ticketing information, including on-sale date information.

The Tony-nominated Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once) serves as the show’s choreographer. The design team is led by David Rockwell for scenic design, Emilio Sosa for costume design, Kevin Adams as lighting designer, Jessica Paz for sound design and Luc Verschueren, who will lead hair and wig design.

Music supervision and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino, with incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino and Brian Usifer. Bonnie Panson will serve as production stage manager, alongside Jamie Harrison as the illusion consultant; Kathy Fabian as properties designer; Jim Carnahan, CSA, for casting; and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical serving as general manager.

