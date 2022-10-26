New Kander & Ebb Musical ‘New York, New York’ Heads to Broadway With Lyrics By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda (L) and John Kander attend the 80th Annual New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards at 54 Below on May 19, 2015 in New York City.

The new Kander & Ebb musical New York, New York will come to Broadway this spring.

The musical, which features music and lyrics by the Chicago and Cabaret team John Kander and the late Fred Ebb, and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will play Broadway’s St. James Theatre starting March 24, 2023. Opening night is slated for April 26.

The stage production is inspired by the 1977 film, which was directed by Martin Scorsese and featured Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro. Kander and Ebb composed songs for the film.

The Broadway musical takes place in New York in 1946 and follows a group of artists trying to make it in the city in the aftermath of World War II. Susan Stroman (The Producers) directs and choreographs the stage adaptation, which features a book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington. The score includes new songs as well as well-known standards such as New York, New York.

“In 1945, World War II ended. In the years that immediately followed, hundreds of thousands of ex-servicemen and women — myself included — descended on New York City, a tough, gritty, beautiful dream palace, filled with youthful energy and optimism. ‘The sadness is over! This is where I can become the person I was meant to become!’ And this is the New York of our story,” Kander said in the press release.

New York, New York is produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, in association with MGM On Stage and Chartoff-Winkler. Casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

This is the latest Kander and Ebb musical to premiere on Broadway, following The Visit, starring Chita Rivera, in 2015. The duo also composed Kiss of the Spiderwoman, The Scottsboro Boys and more. It joins other new musicals on Broadway this season including Almost Famous, Kimberly Akimbo, & Juliet and Some Like It Hot.