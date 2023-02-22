‘MJ: The Musical,’ ‘The Wiz,’ ‘Girl From the North Country’ Headed to the Pantages

Tony winner Miles Frost (center) performed in 'MJ: The Musical' on Broadway last year.

MJ: The Musical, the four-time Tony winner that centers on the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992-93 Dangerous World Tour, will kick off Broadway in Hollywood’s 2023-24 season at the Hollywood Pantages, the Nederlander Organization announced Wednesday.

The slate includes five Los Angeles premieres, one pre-Broadway L.A. premiere and the return of an American classic.

MJ: The Musical, created by Christopher Wheeldon and Lynn Nottage, is scheduled to run Dec. 20 through Jan. 28, 2024. In her THR review of the show last year, Lovia Gyarkye wrote that “MJ, like its subject, is captivating and hard to shake.”

Next up will be the pre-Broadway Los Angeles premiere of a new production of the Tony-winning The Wiz (Feb. 13-March 3, 2024), the musical’s first major revival in 40 years. That will be followed March 5-24 by a 25th-anniversary production of Chicago, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Conor McPherson’s Girl From the North Country, featuring 20 reimagined songs from Bob Dylan, and the family friendly comedy Mrs. Doubtfire will make their L.A. premieres on May 14-June 2 and June 11-30, respectively.

A new production of Peter Pan, directed by Emmy winner Lonny Price with additional book by playwright Larissa FastHorse, plays July 9-28 before the 2022 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s classic Company, winner of five Tonys, closes the season July 30-Aug. 18.

