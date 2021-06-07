‘Paradise Square’ Broadway Musical to Star Joaquina Kalukango

Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango will lead the cast for the new Broadway musical Paradise Square, to open on March 20, 2022 at the Barrymore Theatre.

Former Livent co-founder Garth Drabinsky will produce the first new musical unveiled for Broadway since the pandemic. Set in 1863 New York City amid the Civil War, Paradise Square portrays Irish immigrants and free-born Black Americans living in co-existence in the unlikeliest of neighborhoods.

The musical is based on Hard Times, conceived by Larry Kirwan, which originally ran off-Broadway in 2012. Kalukango is a 2020 Tony Award nominee for best lead actress for her role as Kaneisha in Slave Play.

She has also starred on Broadway in The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me and Godspell. Her film and TV credits include the role of Betty X in Amazon’s One Night in Miami and star truns in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and the Netflix series When They See Us.

Paradise Square will also star Chilina Kennedy, John Dossett, Sidney DuPont and A.J. Shively.

Drabinsky, who made splash on Broadway in the 1990s under his Livent banner with a hit revival of Show Boat and premieres including Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman, was convicted in Ontario Superior Court in 2009 of fraud and forgery and served a prison sentence for fleecing Michael Ovitz and other business partners in Livent, the live theater producer.

The creative team for Paradise Square includes a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, and direction by Moisés Kaufman and choreography by Bill T. Jones.