Paris Hilton Reveals Why ‘South Park’ “Upset” Her, Pretending to Vote for Donald Trump in New Memoir 

In Paris: The Memoir, model, “OG” influencer, media personality, entrepreneur and mother Paris Hilton shares details behind some of her most public — and private — moments while living as a Hollywood-adjacent hotel heiress.

It’s a look behind the curtain of the 2000s reality star and tabloid princess’ life that focuses on her time at a series of troubled-teen reform boarding schools, where she was allegedly physically, mentally and sexually abused; the complicated familial relationships that enabled her time there; and its impact on the rest of her life.

But Hilton’s self-titled memoir also excavates other more personal elements of her life beyond the walls of those schools — from her ADHD, IVF and relationship experiences to being sexually preyed upon by an eighth-grade teacher, being sexually assaulted at a mall and having a sex tape released without her consent.

That’s all presented alongside stories about the more glamorous aspects of her life, like her famous clubbing and even more famous friends, as well as her entry into modeling, music, TV and movies, resulting in interactions with Hollywood names like Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump.

Below are a few key revelations from Paris: The Memoir.

Demi Lovato Was Hilton’s Inspiration for Talking About Her Boarding School Trauma

Hilton reveals that she “had no intention of disclosing the truth” about her time at Provo Canyon School and the CEDU school in Running Springs, institutions that operate within the “troubled-teen industry” as psychiatric youth residential treatment centers. However, Lovato’s openness and vulnerability changed her mind about going public about her “boarding school years,” during which she alleges she was beaten multiple times, “digitally” raped, verbally harassed by staff and more.

“I was as stunned as the rest of the world by how real, vulnerable, and courageous she was in the Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated documentary in 2017,” Hilton recalls. “In the doc, Demi shared a painful reckoning with a difficult past; in person, I saw her in the midst of an intense journey of self-acceptance and discovery. I envied that acceptance. I wanted that discovery for myself.”

Hilton Felt Judged by Singer Pink With Release of “Stupid Girl” Video

Hilton discusses her unauthorized sex tape and the impact of it at length, an experience she says she was coerced into doing and that she was ultimately shamed for by the “generous, evolved, and progressive” singer Pink and her “Stupid Girl” video. While Hilton says she respects Pink, considers her both “brilliant” and a “great mom,” and doesn’t see a feud between them, the singer chose to use her platform in which she “sang about ‘outcasts and girls with ambition,'” to choose “not to see it in me.”

“When everyone was buzzing about a sex tape of a certain teenage girl from a soon-to-be-hit TV show — a girl who said emphatically over and over that she did not want the tape out there — the takeaway was ‘Stupid Girl,'” she writes. “The whole video is a not-at-all-subtle send-up of “porno paparazzi girls” in general and, specifically, me, in a parody of my infamous sex tape.”

It was a tape, she says, “made when I was not legally old enough to be served a rum and coke in a bar, was released and monetized against my will, but when that thing hit the internet, the full weight of public outrage, scorn, and disgust came down on me instead of on the massive crowd of people who bought and sold it.”

Hilton Pretended Not to Have Seen the South Park Episode About Her

The model and author began dipping her toe into acting during her early ’20s, including starring in the House of Wax remake, where they used her in-movie death to market it. “The poster featured my face and the tagline: ‘Watch Paris die!,” she recalls. “I didn’t mind that marketing approach, and I wasn’t naïve about why they chose it.” While Hilton took little issue with that, she does admit that South Park parodying her hurt. The actress, who had met the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone at a party says she “found them cool and interesting” before their depiction of her in “Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset.”

“I’m the title character, but they also apply that epithet to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Tara Reid, and all the little girls who were fans, which upset me more than anything ugly they could say about me,” she writes. “It also upset me that the episode graphically portrays Tinkerbell being shot and killed. The thought of that made me sick. I’ve been involved in some pretty edgy media, but I don’t even know where something like that comes from.”

Hilton adds that Stone’s response to her red carpet deflection — in which she said she didn’t see the episode and “mumbled something about imitation being the sincerest form of flattery” as a method of deflection — wasn’t pleasant either. “When a journalist told Matt about my muted red-carpet response, he said, ‘That shows how fucked up she is,'” Hilton recalls. “My not wanting to watch his cartoon about my dog being shot and me coughing up ejaculate — that’s evidence of how fucked up I am.”

Hilton Turned Down Seven-Figure Playboy Cover Offer After Sex Tape Release

“In May, I blew a lot of tiny minds, wearing a bikini and washing a car while eating a Carl’s Jr. burger in a Super Bowl ad, which was later banned from TV for being too sexy. So, no one was terribly surprised to see me on the cover of Playboy,” Hilton recalls. “Except me. I was surprised. And not in a good way.”

Hilton, who lived with two Playboy models in L.A. at the time, frequented parties hosted by Hugh Hefner. He would extend multiple invites to be a playmate, before Hilton claims he asked her repeatedly to be on the magazine, and “kept offering me more and more money” while continually adjusting the terms — from not “totally naked, just topless” to “I could wear whatever lingerie I wanted.”

“Even when he offered seven figures, I turned it down, because I knew my mom would lose her mind, and because I had already been branded as a slut after the sex tape,” Hilton concluded. “I felt like a Playboy pictorial would just cement that in people’s minds.”

Hilton says she found out about the photo that he eventually included in the magazine — as part of a Sex Star of the Year Award — from and friend and that it wasn’t approved by her, but came from an old test shoot. “I imagine it sold well because people expected to see me naked inside the magazine,” she recounts. “My parents were pissed, and I cried, but none of us confronted him, because you just didn’t do that.”

Hilton Alleges Harvey Weinstein Trapped Her in a Bathroom Stall

Her memoir isn’t the first time the model and heiress has spoken about her interaction with Weinstein, having previously detailed their gala interaction in an interview with Glamour UK. But in the book, Hilton describes her 2000 interaction at the Cannes Film Festival with the now-disgraced producer and convicted rapist, noting he acted in a creepy and aggressive manner in a “crowded restaurant,” and “made pervy, weird comments about me and my potentially huge future in his world.”

The meeting left Hilton with “little hope” for her friend’s project or her acting chances, but led to an even more hostile altercation the next night at an amfAR (American Foundation forAIDS Research) event. “Harvey saw me across the room and called out to me; I tried to pretend I didn’t see him and walked away. He followed me,” she recalls, adding that she ducked into the bathroom and locked herself in a stall. “He pounded on the stall door and yanked on the handle, yelling gross, drunk nonsense.”

She was eventually freed after security came to collect Weinstein, who was allegedly dragged out of the restroom. “‘This is my event! I’m Harvey Weinstein!'” she recalls him yelling, “but they didn’t understand — or didn’t care — and literally dragged him out.” Addressing her previous statements that she had never had a bad experience with him, the model notes that “I told no one, because that’s what you did back then.”

“I was embarrassed by it, and I have a pathological fear of embarrassment,” she continues. “I was afraid that if I shared that story, the next question would be, ‘Why didn’t you speak up at the time?’ and I had no answer for that. That’s one of those questions that shifts blame onto someone who shouldn’t have to own it.”

Hilton Claims She Was So Intimidated by Donald Trump She Pretended to Vote for Him

While reflecting on several choices she made in the past, and her regret around them, Hilton addressed having publicly stated she voted for Trump. She noted that when she was asked on the spot about it in her interview, she pretended to vote for the “old family friend” who owned the first modeling agency she signed with because, she alleges, “when I left to go to another agency, he was furious and intimidated the shit out of me on the phone.” The reality was “even worse: I didn’t vote at all.”

“Look, I’ve done and said some things I’m not proud of. I used to wear those horrific Von Dutch caps. I once went to a Playboy Mansion Halloween party dressed as Sexy Pocahontas. At eighteen, I got drunk and performed a totally inappropriate version of SnoopDogg’s ‘Gin and Juice’ at a party, and yes, I knew aaaallll the lyrics,” she added. “Am I standing by these choices? Would I make the same choices again, knowing what I know now? Of course not! None of that reflects the person I am now.”

Hilton Details (In)Famous Tabloid Shot With Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan

The Simple Life star talks about her relationship with Britney Spears at several points in the memoir, but arguably Hilton’s most lengthy mention involves that famous photo of her, Spears and Lindsay Lohan crammed into a two-seater. Hilton says the 2006 photo was a result of her and Spears partying at the Beverly Hills Hotel, with the duo escaping the party through a bathroom window to avoid being “rude” to the hosts that didn’t want them to leave. Lohan just happened to be leaving the party at the same time.

After they ran down an alley and entered the vehicle, they “were swarmed by paparazzi,” Hilton recalled, who began hounding her about Lohan “because a day or two earlier this weird video came out where she said that I hit her elbow and dumped a drink on her. I still have no idea what that was about.” After denying the altercation, the heiress says Lohan appeared alongside notable publicist Elliot Mintz, and she asked the red-headed actress to “tell [the photographers] the truth.”

The Mean Girls actress allegedly responded, “Paris would never,” as Mintz shuffled her over to Hilton’s car and, following another flurry of photos, helped Hilton navigate driving out of the mob of paparazzi. “Elliot brought her over to the car and opened the door. To get her out of the rain, maybe? Or maybe to clear up any crazy rumors that might be flying around?” Hilton writes. “And then Lindsay got in the car, which was kind of awkward because I was driving a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren that had only two seats.”

Hilton Regularly Wore Sunglasses Because of an Adam Sandler Film

The socialite recalls struggling with anxiety and social situations after leaving a series of boarding schools — where she allegedly endured psychological abuse. Having to keep up a public lie about being in school in London during that time didn’t help either. “You know how itis when you’re being dishonest; you second-guess everything. You question what other people think of you because you don’t know what to think of yourself, which makes you paranoid, and then you just want to run and hide.”

The hotel heiress says that to help manage those feelings, she turned to a moment in the comedy Big Daddy, when Adam Sandler’s character addresses his son Julian’s fears about meeting someone who might not be nice. “Adam digs a pair of sunglasses from his pocket and says, ‘See these right here? These are magic sunglasses, OK? If you’re afraid, you put ’em on, and they make you invisible. Keep those on and no one can notice you until you decide they can,'” Hilton writes. “I was immediately like, Yes. That works! That’s why I always need my sunglasses with me, night or day.”

Sister Nicky Hilton Coined Her Signature Phrase “That’s Hot”

Beyond those sunglasses, Hilton also became known for her key catchphrase: “that’s hot.” But the author and mother says that it actually came from her sister. “At some point, I heard Nicky say ‘That’s hot’ and it resonated with me. I wrote it in my diary and doodled flowers and fireworks around it,” she recalls.

She also defends the line, which was frequently used to mock her, as “a great statement” that is not only positive and unpretentious but was eventually echoed by all the kids in her class. “The word hot is evocative; there’s energy in it — hot pink, hot shit, Red Hot Chili Peppers. And if you say it to the next person you meet, I guarantee you’ll see them smile,” she says. “I mean, don’t be creepy about it, but who doesn’t love a little positive affirmation? If you see something you appreciate, shout it out.”

Hilton Says She Aligned With Asexuality Following Years of Sexual Abuse

Hilton addresses her relationship to her sexuality and body following multiple alleged sexual assaults in her teen years, dispelling her image as a sex icon. “Tabloids created this narrative about me sleeping around with a hundred gorgeous guys — not the truth at all!” she writes. “I longed to feel close to someone, to be intimate.”

That was made difficult, however, by repeated violations of consent and privacy — through abuses at the boarding schools where she claims she was made to shower naked in front of staff who sexually harassed her and through the release of the sex tape.

“The ironic thing is, because of the abuse and degradation I survived as a teen — and maybe partly because of the way I was raised — I feared sex. I hated the idea of sex. I avoided sex until it was absolutely unavoidable,” she writes. “I wanted to feel like a woman who’s comfortable in her own skin. I was struggling to understand my sexuality; there’s no way I could have explained it to anyone else. I had no language for it. I’d never heard the word asexual.”

Hilton Discusses Pregnancy, Abortion and IVF Journey

Ahead of the memoir’s release, an excerpt revealed that Hilton had had an abortion, a decision she made after feeling unready to become a parent. “I was terrified and heartsick,” Paris recalled of learning she was pregnant. “I felt paralyzed by an anxiety that took root in my body and grew like poison ivy.”

“At that moment in my life, I was in no way capable of being a mother,” she continues. “Denying that would have jeopardized the family I hoped to have in the future, at a time when I was healthy and healed.”

While she ultimately feels like it was “the right choice,” she writes it was nevertheless a difficult decision. “No one can ever know how hard it is to face this impossible choice unless she’s faced it herself,” Hilton explains. “It’s an intensely private agony that’s impossible to explain. The only reason I’m talking about it now is that so many women are facing it, and they feel so alone and judged and abandoned. I want them to know that they’re not alone, and they don’t owe anyone an explanation.”

In her memoir, she also detailed feeling “left out and envious” as she and her husband Carter Reum attempted to get pregnant while her sister Nicky and sister-in-law Tessa already were.

“Month after month of injections, several egg-harvesting procedures, more IVF injections, new ADHD meds, my natural state of chaos — it’s a lot,” she says. “I was sad about missing out on the whole pregnancy experience — gender reveal party, amazing maternity looks, Beyoncé-belly-among-the-roses photo shoot — but all that matters in the big picture is a happy, healthy baby. Whatever it takes.”