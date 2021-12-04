Patti LuPone to Return for ‘Company’ Previews Saturday Night After Missing Shows

Patti LuPone is returning to the stage after missing several preview performances for the Broadway revival of Company.

“Patti will not be performing at today’s matinee, but will be back in the show tonight,” the show’s producer, Chris Harper, told THR in a statement.

The stage and musical theater legend had missed a couple of performances at the end of last week due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Press were invited to this Saturday’s shows at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, but those invitations were re-extended to weekday performances. Company‘s official opening night is still set for Thursday, Dec. 9.

The musical revival, with lyrics by the late theater icon Stephen Sondheim, is a gender-swapped take on the original 1970 production, which received a record-setting 14 Tony nominations, winning six. Directed by Marianne Elliott, the notable Sondheim musical stars Tony winners Katrina Lenk and LuPone, who play Bobbie and Joanne, respectively, in a show about one 30-something New York City woman’s search for love and a few cocktails.

The Broadway revival had a successful West End run before making its way across the Atlantic, where it was originally slated to open on March 22, 2020, and was in preview performances before the pandemic forced an industry-wide shutdown of live theater.

In a 2018 review of the show starring Rosalie Craig, The Hollywood Reporter called LuPone’s performance as the older friend of singleton Bobbie “peerless form.”