Patti LuPone Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Shows of ‘Company’

Patti LuPone will miss performances of Broadway’s Company at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre after testing positive for COVID-19, producers announced Sunday.

The star experienced symptoms prior to the show’s Saturday matinee and took an additional test that day that returned a positive diagnosis, with another test confirming her status overnight, according to producers. She is expected to return to Company on Tuesday, March 8.

“She is home resting, and everyone wishes her a speedy recovery,” read the producers’ statement, in part. “To ensure the safety of everyone at the Jacobs Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered.”

LuPone, 72, took to Twitter on Sunday morning to confirm the news and apologize to fans for missing performances.

“Hi Dolls,” the two-time Tony winner wrote. “I showed up for Saturday’s matinee, tested positive for Covid with 3 tests. Unfortunately, I’ll be out of the show for 10 days. I’m so sorry.”

The revival of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical comedy had been scheduled to open March 22, 2020, on Sondheim’s 90th birthday, but was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Company eventually opened Dec. 9, 2021.

Starring LuPone as Joanne, the show is a transfer of the West End production that earned nine Olivier Award nominations before closing in March 2019.