Patti LuPone says she has resigned from Actors’ Equity.

The three-time Tony Award winner tweeted Monday it was “quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about.”

She added, “Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” she said.

A union membership is required to perform in any Broadway production and most professional theaters in the U.S.

The actor later clarified via a spokesperson that she had resigned from the union after the run of Company, which closed on Broadway on July 31. LuPone won her third Tony Award for her portrayal of Joanne in the show.

“When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be on stage for a very long time. And at that point I made the decision to resign from Equity,” LuPone said in a statement.

Actors’ Equity did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her membership status. A spokesperson for the actress said “she’ll have no further statement and will not be speaking about this further.”

While LuPone did not cite a specific reason in her tweet, the statement follows an alleged incident reported by an audience member at Hadestown last week. During the Broadway performance, the audience member, who is hard of hearing, said she was called out by cast member Lillias White, who thought the audience member was filming the show. The audience member said she was instead using a closed captioning device.

In turn, Broadway commentators took to social media and recalled past moments in which LuPone called out audience members from the stage, sparking a debate about who is praised for speaking out and who isn’t. In the 2008 Broadway production of Gypsy, LuPone stopped a performance to call out the use of flash photography in the audience. In the 2015 Off-Broadway production of Shows for Days, LuPone grabbed an audience member’s cell phone after the audience member was reportedly texting.

LuPone has been regularly performing on Broadway since 1973. She has been nominated for a Tony Award eight times and won for originating the role of Eva Perón in Evita and for playing Rose in the 2008 Gypsy revival (as well as her recent win for Company). Other notable roles have included playing Reno Sweeney in the 1987 Broadway revival of Anything Goes and Mrs. Lovett in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

LuPone has made statements about not returning to the industry before. After originating the role of Helena Rubenstein in the 2017 production of War Paint, LuPone said it would be her last musical. She then returned for Company a few years later.

The actor has been appearing in multiple films and TV shows, most recently in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. LuPone is also credited on the upcoming Netflix film The School for Good and Evil and on the 2023 horror comedy Disappointment Blvd.