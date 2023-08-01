Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Join Center Theatre Group’s ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’

Peter Pan Goes Wrong has roped in Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim.

The pair are confirmed as special guest stars for the Center Theatre Group production, which will be mounted at the Ahmanson Theatre from Aug. 8 through Sept. 10. Whitford will take the stage Aug. 9-20 while Kim is set to appear Aug. 30-Sept. 10, with both taking on the role of Francis, “a member of the Cornley Drama Society who portrays the Narrator in Peter Pan.”

The production lands in L.A. with a West Coast premiere direct from Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is described as “a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts.” It follows the Cornley Drama Society as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s classic tale amid hi-jinx, accidents and cast disputes.

The showing follows Mischief’s other production, the Tony Award-winning hit The Play That Goes Wrong, which played the Ahmanson in 2019. Whitford and Kim join an L.A. cast that includes Ryan Vincent Anderson as Gill, Matthew Cavendish as Max, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. Stephen James Anthony, Blair Baker, Bartley Booz and Brenann Stacker round out the cast.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström and original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer. The show just completed a limited Broadway engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, produced by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Catherine Schreiber.

The casting marks a CTG return for Whitford who last graced the stage as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, a production that got cut short due to the pandemic. “I could not be happier to welcome Bradley back,” producing director Douglas C. Baker said. “I am also delighted to introduce a familiar face to the Ahmanson stage, as Daniel Dae Kim makes his Center Theatre Group debut. One of the most popular and extraordinary actors in all mediums, Daniel is also a dedicated stage craftsman, who has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London. CTG welcomes both Bradley and Daniel into the fun, funny, and farcical world of Peter Pan Goes Wrong.”

Emmy winner Whitford, a classically trained stage actor, recently wrapped shooting on the Netflix limited series The Madness opposite Colman Domingo. He will next appear in AMC’s upcoming limited series, Parish opposite Giancarlo Esposito.

Kim, an actor, director, producer and activist, returns to the stage after making a Broadway debut in Lincoln Center’s Tony Award-winning production of The King and I. Kim recently wrapped production on Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender. Up next Daniel and his production company, 3AD, will team up for a new spy thriller series for Amazon which will be shot in Korea later this year. Kim can also be seen in BJ Novak’s FX series, The Premise, Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone: Anthrax and Apple TV+’s Roar.