Prince Harry to Publish a Memoir in 2022

Prince Harry is ready to tell his story in a memoir.

Random House announced Monday that Prince Harry will pen an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” that will detail “the definition account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

In a statement, Prince Harry said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

In the upcoming memoir, Prince Harry will write about his life in the public eye from childhood to present day, including his military service and being a husband and father to Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (who was born last month.)

“All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years,” said Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House. “Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

The memoir follows Prince Harry and Markle’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they opened up about stepping back as senior members of the British royal family and the intense media scrutiny they have faced. Prince Harry also joined forces with Winfrey for the mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, which premiered in May on Apple TV+. In the series, Prince Harry spoke candidly about turning to drugs and alcohol years after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry’s memoir will be published in print and digital formats in the U.S. by the Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada. Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, will publish the book in the United Kingdom, with additional publishing territories to be announced at a later date.

An audiobook edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio.

The memoir is scheduled for a late 2022 release. Prince Harry will be donating proceeds to charity.