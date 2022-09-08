West End and UK Theaters Plan to Proceed With Performances After Queen’s Death

West End theaters in London and elsewhere will continue performances as scheduled Thursday, but many will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, according to the Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre, two groups who represent the industry.

“Many theatres across the country will be dimming their lights tonight and observing a minute’s silence, playing the national anthem, and opening books of condolences prior to the performance as a mark of their respect,” SOLT said in a statement.

Theater performances will continue during the “official period of mourning,” according to guidance from the country’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. However, a spokesperson from SOLT and U.K. Theatre said they expect some theaters to close on the day of the funeral, which has been expected to take place 10 days after the monarch’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The theatre industry is thankful for all the support and patronage Her Majesty has shown throughout her lifetime. We would like to convey our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this time of national mourning,” Stephanie Sirr MBE and Jon Gilchrist, joint presidents of U.K. Theatre, and Eleanor Lloyd, president of Society of London Theatre, said in a statement.

Several currently running West End shows joined in on the condolences.