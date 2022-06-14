Rob Delaney to Publish Memoir About Losing His Son to Brain Cancer

- Share this article on Facebook
When Rob Delaney lost his two-year-old son Henry to brain cancer in 2018, he became a member of a club no parent wants to join.
Now, the BAFTA-winning actor and comedian is penning a poignant memoir about his experience — and grief-filled journey in the aftermath of Henry’s death — to help others. “Any time I’ve spoken or written publicly about Henry, countless people have gotten in touch with me and said how much it helped them,” the Catastrophe co-creator tells The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s not because I’m anything special, it’s because I’m giving voice to the experience of bereaved parents and siblings.”
A Heart That Works will trace the journey of Delaney’s family (including his wife, Leah, and two older sons) as they left their hometown of Los Angeles for London, experiencing the shock of his newly-heightened fame (thanks to the Amazon Prime series’ success) alongside the devastation of Henry’s brain tumor diagnosis. The author, who also published a humor memoir in 2013, will take readers through the brutality of childhood cancer treatments and his search for peace in its aftermath. “Time will tell if I’m ready to tell this story,” Delaney says. “But any time I can help this community that I still can’t believe I’m apart of, it’s an honor to do so. The honor and my love of Henry — and his mom and brothers — mingle together in a way that feels right.”
