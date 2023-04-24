Ron Faber, Busy New York Stage Actor, Dies at 90

Ron Faber, who appeared on Broadway in the 1970s alongside Henry Fonda in First Monday in October and with Irene Papas in Medea, died March 26 in New York after a two-month battle with lung cancer, a publicist announced. He was 90.

Faber shaved his head and received Obie and Drama Desk awards in 1972 for his turn as a political prisoner in And They Put Handcuffs on the Flowers, Fernando Arrabal’s harrowing drama about the Spanish Civil War.

In 1981, he was featured in Wallace Shawn’s The Hotel Play at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, which had a cast of 70 and was called “unassailable as a mad theatrical stunt” by Frank Rich in The New York Times.

Faber’s stage credits also included off-Broadway roles in Hamlet, Mary Stuart, Scenes From Everyday Life and Woyzeck at the Joseph Papp Public Theatre; Happy Days at the Cherry Lane Theatre; Troilus and Cressida at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre; Lucky Stiff at Playwrights Horizons; and Stonewall Jackson’s House, Times and Appetites of Toulouse Lautrec, The Beauty Part and Tunnel Fever at the American Place Theater.

Faber was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 16, 1933. While attending Marquette University as a business student, he landed a job doing children’s shows on the radio.

He joined the Marquette Players and later the Van Buren Players, where a show that he directed was seen by Eva Le Gallienne. The famed actress and producer got him a scholarship to direct at the Lucille Lortel White Barn Theater in Westport, Connecticut, where he began his professional career.

Faber’s onscreen résumé included the films The Exorcist (1973), The Guernica Tree (1975), The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover (1977), Soup for One (1982), Calling Bobcat (2000) and Navy Seals (1990), and episodes of Law & Order, Kojak and The Edge of Night.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen, and children Hart, Raymond and Elise.