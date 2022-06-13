Tony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood Winners

Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned the Tony for best supporting actor in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s play Take Me Out, the first of many Hollywood stars who took home awards at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday.

Phylicia Rashad won best supporting actress in a play for Skeleton Crew, her second Tony win. “You don’t come to this place alone,” said Rashad, thanking playwright Dominique Morisseau and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Academy Award winner Sam Mendes won his second Tony for directing Stefano Massini’s play The Lehman Trilogy, which tells of the founding — and later rise and fall — of the Lehman Brothers investment firm.

For the best musical-winning A Strange Loop, which also earned best book of a musical for writer Michael R. Jackson, Jennifer Hudson achieved EGOT status. Other notable Hollywood producers on the show include RuPaul Charles, Marc Platt, Megan Ellison, Don Cheadle, Frank Marshall, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and Billy Porter.