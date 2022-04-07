Sarah Jessica Parker Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘Plaza Suite’ Cancels Thursday Performance

Plaza Suite, the Broadway play starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, has canceled its Thursday night performance due to both leads testing positive for COVID-19.

The producers on the Neil Simon show announced the Thursday performance cancellation over Twitter and confirmed that updates on future performances are forthcoming.

“Today Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis,” the statement reads. “With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for COVID, tonight’s performance of Plaza Suite is canceled. The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members.”

“Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery,” the statement adds.

News about future performances of #PlazaSuite will be announced as soon as possible. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/OsO5EYCMtV — Plaza Suite Broadway (@plazasuitebway) April 7, 2022

Parker’s costar and partner Broderick tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the actor stepping back from the week’s remaining performances to quarantine and recover. His understudy Michael McGrath has performed alongside Parker since then.

Directed by John Benjamin Hickey and written by Simon, the play centers around three different couples staying in the famed Plaza hotel. The limited engagement show began previews on Feb. 25 and officially opened on March 28 at the Hudson Theatre. The show is set to run through June 26.

Plaza Suite marks the first time both actors have appeared shared a Broadway stage in the same production since 1996’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

It also stars Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, and Eric Wiegand, with Erin Dilly serving as a standby for Parker.