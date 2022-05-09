Tony Nominations Snubs: ‘Funny Girl’ Stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, ‘Company’ Actress Katrina Lenk Not Nominated

A number of Hollywood stars, appearing in high-profile Broadway shows, were left out of Monday morning’s Tony Awards nominations.

The Funny Girl revival, which has suffered from mixed reviews, only scored one nomination (featured actor in a musical for Jared Grimes), leaving out stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, who pundits predicted would get nominated.

Other stars who failed to earn the Tony nominations some pundits expected, given their well-known names, include Macbeth star Daniel Craig (his Lady Macbeth Ruth Negga earned a nomination), American Buffalo‘s Laurence Fishburne and Plaza Suite couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, whose play only earned one nod for costume design.

But perhaps the biggest shocker of the 2022 Tony nominations was the lack of a best actress in a musical nod for Company‘s Katrina Lenk, seen as a shoo-in by many pundits for her work as Bobbie in the gender-flipped revival, despite the production’s nine nominations.

Music Man actor Jefferson Mays also missed out on an expected nod for best featured actor in a musical, with the Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster-led production also not earning a nod for best direction.

And David Paymer, who earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in the film version of Mr. Saturday Night, failed to land a Tony nomination for the same performance.

While top nominees A Strange Loop, Paradise Square and The Lehman Trilogy overperformed, landing more nominations than pundits expected; Tracy Letts’ The Minutes underperformed, only landing one nod (albeit for best play); and one of this year’s productions that was left out entirely was Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over, which was the first play to open on Broadway after theater stages went dark for over a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.