Sarah Paulson Set to Return to Broadway in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Play ‘Appropriate’

Sarah Paulson will return to Broadway in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ play, Appropriate.

The play, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will begin previews at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater starting Nov. 28, with an opening set for Dec. 18. Paulson was last on Broadway in the 2010 run of Donald Margulies’ Collected Stories, where she starred opposite Linda Lavin, and most recently on stage in the 2013 off-Broadway run of Lanford Wilson’s Talley’s Folly.

This production is the Broadway debut for Jacobs-Jenkins, whose plays, Gloria and Everybody were both Pulitzer Prize finalists. Appropriate first premiered off Broadway in 2014 and won the Obie Award for best new American play, an honor it shared with An Octoroon, also written by Jacobs-Jenkins. Appropriate transferred to London for a limited run in 2019.

Paulson will play Toni, the eldest daughter in the Lafayette family, who returns home, alongside her brother, Bo, to settle her father’s estate. The two reminisce over their time with their father, until they’re interrupted by their estranged brother, Franz, whose entrance brings up long-hidden secrets from the past.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Paulson, well known for her numerous screen roles, including playing Marcia Clark in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and the lead in the Netflix series Ratched, has also appeared on Broadway in The Glass Menagerie with Jessica Lange, in the Center Theatre Group production of The Cherry Orchard opposite Alfred Molina and Annette Bening and in the off-Broadway production of Tracy Letts’ Killer Joe. Neugebauer previously directed the Broadway production of The Waverly Gallery, staring Elaine May, Lucas Hedges and Michael Cera, as well as the off-Broadway productions of Mary Page Marlowe and Jacobs-Jenkins’ Everybody. She made her feature directorial debut with the 2022 drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.