×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Sarah Snook to Play All 26 Roles in ‘Dorian Gray’ Adaptation in London’s West End

The 'Succession' star reteams with the Sydney Theatre Company, which is bringing its hit stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel to the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook Alexi Lubomirski

With the dust from the Succession finale still yet to settle, Sarah Snook has landed another major role, joining a stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray heading to London’s West End.

Snook is set to play all 26 characters in the production, which comes from Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company and will be making its U.K. premiere at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in January after an extended run in Sydney and nationwide Australian tour. The modern reworking of the story — which marks Snook’s return to the London stage following her debut in Matthew Warchus’ 2016 production of The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes — is adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Kip Williams.

Related Stories

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID.
Movies

'The Little Mermaid' Becomes a Blockbuster in the Philippines Amid Racist Backlash Elsewhere in Asia

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise at the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'
News

Hayley Atwell Recalls Tom Cruise Taking Her Grandmother on Helicopter Tour of London: "Totally Disarmed Her Fear"

“I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre,” said Snook, who was nominated for a Logie Award in Australia for her performance in Sydney Theatre Company’s Saint Joan. “From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism, and consequence is going to be thrilling to re-create for a new audience. I can’t wait.”

Director and adapter Williams added: “In creating a new piece of theatre like The Picture of Dorian Gray you always hope to have the opportunity to share it with a wider audience. I am so excited for theatre lovers in London to experience our show and am thrilled to have the extraordinary Sarah Snook bringing to life the many characters of Oscar Wilde’s remarkable story.” 

The Picture of Dorian Gray will begin performances Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad