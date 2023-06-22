Sarah Snook to Play All 26 Roles in ‘Dorian Gray’ Adaptation in London’s West End

With the dust from the Succession finale still yet to settle, Sarah Snook has landed another major role, joining a stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray heading to London’s West End.

Snook is set to play all 26 characters in the production, which comes from Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company and will be making its U.K. premiere at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in January after an extended run in Sydney and nationwide Australian tour. The modern reworking of the story — which marks Snook’s return to the London stage following her debut in Matthew Warchus’ 2016 production of The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes — is adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Kip Williams.

“I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre,” said Snook, who was nominated for a Logie Award in Australia for her performance in Sydney Theatre Company’s Saint Joan. “From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism, and consequence is going to be thrilling to re-create for a new audience. I can’t wait.”

Director and adapter Williams added: “In creating a new piece of theatre like The Picture of Dorian Gray you always hope to have the opportunity to share it with a wider audience. I am so excited for theatre lovers in London to experience our show and am thrilled to have the extraordinary Sarah Snook bringing to life the many characters of Oscar Wilde’s remarkable story.”

The Picture of Dorian Gray will begin performances Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.