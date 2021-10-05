‘Silver Linings Playbook’ Musical Headed to Broadway (Exclusive)

Silver Linings Playbook is headed to Broadway — at least that’s the plan, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

James D. Stern, the veteran producer and director for stage and screen, who won best musical Tonys for The Producers and Hairspray, has acquired the rights to develop the 2012 motion picture — which was adapted from Matthew Quick‘s novel of the same name, was directed by David O. Russell and starred Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence — into a musical theater production.

“I’ve thought Silver Linings Playbook would make a perfect musical since it was first released,” Stern tells THR. “I am thrilled to now be moving ahead with wonderful creative writers to open this show on Broadway.”

Silver Linings tells the story of two fragile people coming together. Pat Solatano, Jr. loses his job and his wife, spends eight months in a mental facility and then moves back in with his parents. While trying to win back his wife, he meets Tiffany, a widow who offers to help him in his effort if he will be her partner in a dance competition. Along the way, they find silver linings in their troubles and new ways of looking at their lives.