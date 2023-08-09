Michael Urie, Ethan Slater Among Cast of Broadway’s ‘Spamalot’ Revival

Michael Urie and Ethan Slater are among those set to star in the upcoming Broadway revival of Spamalot.

The newly announced cast includes Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as The Lady of the Lake, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad. Urie is set to portray Sir Robin, with Slater cast as The Historian/Prince Herbert.

Iglehart, Kritzer, Smagula, Urie and Walker have all reprised their roles from the show’s May run in D.C. at the Kennedy Center. Casting for Sir Lancelot will be announced at a later date. (Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman portrayed Sir Lancelot before it transferred to Broadway.)

Adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which was written by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, the musical will open at the St. James Theatre on Nov. 16. Previews for the production will begin Oct. 31.

Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) is set to return from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph the Broadway run, with books and lyrics by Eric Idle. The musical’s scenic and projection design is by Paul Tate dePoo III; costume design by Jen Caprio; lighting design by Cory Pattak; sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher; wig design by Tom Watson and music direction by John Bell.

Matthew Lacey will serve as the Production Stage Manager and RCI Theatricals will serve as general manager. Casting is by JZ Casting with Jeffrey Finn, vice president and executive producer of Theater and Artistic Director, Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center, is serving as lead producer.

Spamalot originally ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2009, winning three Tony Awards, including best musical. The revival was first announced on Aug. 2.