‘Spamalot’ Revival Will Come to Broadway This Fall

Spamalot is returning to Broadway this fall in the first revival of the Tony-Award winning musical.

The production, which is transferring to Broadway after a May run at the Kennedy Center, will play the St. James Theatre starting Oct. 31, with an opening night scheduled for Nov. 16. The show originally ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2009, and won three Tony Awards, including best musical.

The musical, which is adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, a member of the Monty Python comedy group, and music by John Du Prez and Idle. The original Broadway production was directed by Mike Nichols and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. Josh Rhodes, who led the production at the Kennedy Center, direct and choreograph on Broadway.

Casting has not yet been announced. The Kennedy Center run featured Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) as Sir Lancelot, James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as the Lady of the Lake and Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as The Historian.

This is the first production from the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage series, headed by Jeffrey Finn, to transfer to Broadway.

It will join a season of big musical revivals, including Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, starring Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez, The Wiz, starring Wayne Brady and Cabaret, which has not yet announced casting.

Spamalot takes over the St. James Theatre from the musical New York, New York, which closed on July 30, one week after making the announcement.