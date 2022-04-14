Stephanie Allain Bray’s First Book Acquired by Candlewick Press

Emmy-nominated film and TV producer and Homegrown Pictures founder Stephanie Allain Bray is releasing her first book.

Candlewick Press president and publisher Karen Lotz has acquired the world rights to Allain Bray’s picture book I’m In Charge. For the book, Allain Bray teams with longtime friend and essayist and memoirist Jenny Klion, marking their first literary collaboration.

The picture book, slated to publish in spring 2024, is described as one that “joyously and energetically models for children how they can take charge of their bodies, voices and choices.” New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Marissa Valdez will illustrate the picture book.

The book deal for the authors was negotiated by UTA, and Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency represented the illustrator.

Allain Bray, who made history in 2020 when she became the first Black woman to produce the Academy Awards alongside Lynette Howell Taylor, founded the production company Homegrown Picture in 2003 and has produced titles including Hustle & Flow, Something New, Peeples, Beyond The Lights, Dear White People, French Dirty, Burning Sands, Juanita and The Weekend. She is also a board member for American Cinematheque, Producers Guild of America and Cast & Crew.

News of Allain Bray’s book follows the producer recently expanding her relationship with Warner Media. Last month, Allain Bray renewed her first-look deal with Warner Bros. TV, extending the partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain Bray and Homegrown Pictures will develop original scripted programming for the studio, premium cable network and HBO Max.

Klion has previously served as a writer on CBS’ Power of 10 game show, and has had her writing featured in The New York Daily News, BREVITY, The Rumpus, among others. A former film, theater and publishing executive, Klion has also consulted on screenplays and manuscripts for author Booker T. Mattison and director Deon Taylor.

Allain Bray is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.