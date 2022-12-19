Stephanie Bissonnette, a Member of ‘Mean Girls the Musical,’ Dies at 32 

Stephanie Bissonnette, a dancer, choreographer, teacher and Mean Girls the Musical member, has died. She was 32.

The dancer made her Broadway debut in 2018 for the original Mean Girls the Musical, where she played Dawn Schweitzer. She was also featured in Ensemble, a documentary surrounding Broadway dancers and their struggles one year after COVID-19 shut down the world.

Mean Girls the Musical took to social media on Sunday to remember the performer.

“Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette,” the show wrote on its official Twitter account. “Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last. She filled our theater with her laughter and friendship, inspired us with her fighting spirit and bravery, and graced our stage with the fiercest talent Broadway has ever known.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie’s family, friends, and the entire Mean Girls community during this time,” the show continued. “We will miss her profoundly and encourage everyone to do something they love today in Stephanie’s honor.”

While her cause of death has not been revealed, the choreographer was open about her battle with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, according to Playbill. She was diagnosed in 2019 after noticing something different in her brain while tumbling, leading to surgery days later.

In April 2019, Bissonnette shared on Instagram that she had graduated from radiation: “Thanking the lord for his love and light through this. We can only go up from here friends.”

When Bissonnette wasn’t performing, she was a teacher to many. For years, she taught contemporary musical theater dance in New York City. Broadway Dance Center, where she primarily taught, shared a tribute on its Instagram story, saying, “The BDC family mourns the loss of our dear friend Stephanie Bissonnette. Stephanie began her career at BDC as a passionate student. Then landed her dream job in Mean Girls on Broadway, followed by teaching at BDC. Our hearts are with her family and friends through this difficult time.”