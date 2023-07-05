‘Stranger Things’ Stage Play Trailer Promises to Rewind the Clock, Deliver Answers in Return to The Upside Down

(L to R) Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS.

A trailer for the Stranger Things stage play promises fans will not only get to return to The Upside Down soon, but might get some clues into what’s ahead in season five.

The minute-long trailer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow was posted to the show’s social media on Wednesday, and featured a series of clips presented on a static-y analog TV. “The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what is next…” the trailer teases. Beyond images of the popular Netflix series’ cast and scenes from seasons’ past, the TV features eight buttons, a clock with spiders spilling out can be seen on the screen and a red-lit stage is also featured.

The trailer marks the second look at the show — expected to open later this year on the West End at the Phoenix Theatre — following a shorter, but just as cryptic, teaser in March. The show was initially announced in July 2022, with Trefry, Daldry and Friedman attached.

#StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and it might hold the key to what comes next… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3y9waLiG9j — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 5, 2023

The play is set in Hawkins during 1959 in what is described as “a regular town with regular worries.” Among its residents are a young Jim Hopper whose car won’t start; Bob Newby, whose sister won’t take his radio show seriously; and Joyce Maldonado, a girl who just wants to graduate and get out of this town. But when a new student named Henry Creel arrives, he and his family discover that a fresh start isn’t easy as the shadows of the past prove they have a long reach.

“We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary and heartfelt,” the Duffer brothers said in a previous statement. “You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t — it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London.”

The show is written by Kate Trefry, a co-executive producer and writer on the series co-created by Matt and Ross Duffer. The play is from an original story by the Duffer brothers, as well as Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes) and Trefry. Awarding winning director Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot) will helm the production, with co-direction by Justin Martin.

The creative team includes set designer Miriam Buether; costume designer Brigitte Reiffenstuel; lighting designer Jon Clark; sound designer Paul Arditti; illusions designers Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher; video design by 59 Productions; movement direction from Coral Messam; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; with casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG. International casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan is also on board, as is technical directer Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow serves as Netflix’s first foray into live theater. Sonia Friedman Productions are mounting the play, with executive producer Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps serving as associate producer.