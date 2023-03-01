‘Stranger Things’ Stage Play Set for London Debut

The world of Stranger Things is expanding — to London’s West End.

A play based on the Netflix hit is set to make its debut at London’s Phoenix Theatre late in the year. It’s called Stranger Things: The First Shadow and written by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer on the series, from an original story by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes) and Trefry.

Emmy, Tony and BAFTA winner Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot) will direct, with co-direction by Justin Martin. Netflix, making its first foray into live theater, and Sonia Friedman Productions are mounting the play, with series executive producer Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps serving as associate producer. The formal announcement comes a day after a cryptic teaser released on social media Tuesday. No casting has been announced yet.

“We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary and heartfelt,” the Duffer brothers said in a statement. “You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t — it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London.”

Here’s the description for The First Shadow: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.”

The Duffers announced plans for a Stranger Things stage production in July 2022, with Trefry, Daldry and Friedman joining at that time. Details have been kept under wraps since then.

“Stranger Things has captured the imagination of fans around the world, and we are incredibly thrilled to expand this exciting universe with Netflix’s first live stage production,” said Greg Lombardo, vp live experiences at Netflix. “With the creative talents of Matt and Ross Duffer combined with Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry, theatergoers will be swept up in a truly epic event worthy of Stranger Things.”

The creative team for Stranger Things: The First Shadow also includes set design by Miriam Buether; costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel; lighting design by Jon Clark; sound design by Paul Arditti; illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher; video design by 59 Productions; movement direction by Coral Messam; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG; international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan; and technical direction by Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates.