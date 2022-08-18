Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Reprise Roles in ‘Take Me Out’ Revival for Second Broadway Limited Run

Second Stage Theater’s Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out is coming back to Broadway.

Winner of best revival of a play at the 2022 Tony Awards, the story about how a team, and the world, respond to a fictional major league baseball player coming out will return for a second limited run at the Schoenfeld Theatre, opening on Oct. 27.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams will reprise their roles in the play, written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis. The play scored four Tony nominations overall for its extended limited run, which opened this past spring.

Williams, who was nominated at this year’s Tony Awards for featured actor in a play, stars as Darren Flemming, a gay, biracial star player who decides to publicly share his orientation. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who won the Tony for featured actor, plays Darren’s out gay business manager who slowly comes to understand, and eventually, fall in love with the game.

The rest of the cast for the 14-week limited engagement will be announced at a later date.

“Second Stage’s Tony Award-winning production was one of the most buzzed about plays of the spring season, and its limited run was too brief to capture the interest and demand for tickets,” said producer Barry Weissler. “After being big fans when the play premiered back in 2004, we were struck by how relevant and timely it continues to be. Richard Greenberg brilliantly uses the lens of America’s favorite pastime to expose and explore the prejudices that divide us, but he strikes the perfect balance, managing to entertain as well as enlighten.”

The play officially opened on April 4, following a nearly two-year delay due to Broadway’s pandemic shutdown. It also sparked a discussion about actors’ onstage safety and audiences’ respect of show policies after someone defied Second Stage’s Yondr pouch requirement and published a photo of Williams during one of the play’s nude scenes online. The theater increased security, among other efforts, following the incident.