Taron Egerton Is “Completely Fine” After Passing Out During Stage Performance in London

Taron Egerton is “completely fine” after collapsing on stage during Saturday’s performance of his new play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End.

The actor, 32, did not sustain any major injuries. According to local news outlets, the play was stopped while a doctor in the audience provided assistance to Egerton. He then took a 40-minute break to rest and recover.

“I am completely fine,” Egerton wrote in a Sunday morning Instagram Story obtained by People. “Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.”

Egerton, who is best known for portraying Elton John in Rocketman, went on to explain that he wished to put a “positive spin” on things “and would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and I checked out.”

He said he will be “back with a vengeance” at the next performance, and thanked the “amazing team” at the theatre, along with his “wonderful cast mates.”

Egerton also thanked actor Joel Harper Jackson, who stepped in to finish the last part of the play. “Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person,” wrote Egerton.

Cock is directed by Marianne Elliot (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime), and written by Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster) and also stars Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels. The play officially opens March 15 and is set to run through June 4.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Egerton’s representative for comment.