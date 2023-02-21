Tatiana Maslany and Laurie Metcalf to Star in ‘Grey House’ on Broadway

Laurie Metcalf and Tatiana Maslany are set to star in Grey House on Broadway.

Producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens announced the cast and opening for the play’s New York premiere on Tuesday. Metcalf and Maslany will be joined by Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds in the Levi Holloway-written and Joe Mantello-directed production. Preview performances will begin April 29, with the show’s official opening set for May 30 at the Lyceum Theatre.

“The moment we encountered Levi Holloway’s Grey House, we knew we had to produce this exciting, sophisticated and terrifying new play,” the producers said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring the horror genre to Broadway, helmed by one of the greatest directors of our time, Joe Mantello. Grey House will be unlike anything Broadway audiences have ever experienced, brought to life by extraordinary actors — Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany and Paul Sparks — and a team of brilliant designers.”

The story follows a couple whose car crashes in the mountains, forcing them to seek shelter in an isolated cabin where they are greeted by its unusual and eager inhabitants. As a blizzard rages outside, the one-night stay turns into several that blur what’s real and what’s not, making the couple question themselves, their hosts and the sound in the wall that keeps getting louder.

Developed and produced by A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago, Illinois in 2019, the play’s world premiere was directed by Shade Murray.

Grey House‘s creative team includes scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Rudy Mance, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Tom Gibbons, music supervisor and a cappella arranger Or Matias, and choreographer Camille A. Brown. Casting is by David Caparelliotis with general management by Foresight Theatrical.

Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date. Tickets are currently on sale through Sept. 3.