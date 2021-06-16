‘The Book of Mormon’ Sets Broadway Return in November

The Book of Mormon is scheduled to return to Broadway this year.

The irreverent musical comedy from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Avenue Q composer Robert Lopez, will land at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre in New York Nov. 5. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, and co-directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of clueless Mormon missionaries in Uganda. Since opening in March of 2011, the show has become among the most successful in Broadway history, with nine Tony Awards and numerous other recognitions including five Drama Desk awards and a Grammy for best musical theater album.

The original production, which launched the careers of Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, has grossed almost $660 million to date, not including touring companies and international transfers.

“When Broadway shut down, so many amazing and talented people were put out of work, many of whom had become family to us,” said Parker, Stone and Lopez in a joint statement. “As writers and as fans we are so ready for the ‘Great Broadway Comeback’ and are so glad that our show can be a part of it. Can’t wait to be back with the entire team and our wonderful cast, crew and orchestra.”

Scott Rudin, who came under fire when The Hollywood Reporter detailed allegations of workplace abuse against him in an April cover story, is no longer listed among the producers involved with The Book of Mormon. Anne Garefino, the longtime producer of South Park and other Parker-Stone projects, remains as head of the Mormon production team.

Rudin responded to allegations in a statement to The Washington Post in April, citing a “history of troubling interactions with colleagues” and apologizing for the “pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly.” At the time, he announced his decision to “step back” from active participation in Broadway productions, including The Book of Mormon. “I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows,” said the producer.

The Book of Mormon will also resume performances at the Prince of Wales Theatre on London’s West End Nov. 15, and on tour in the U.K. starting Oct. 12 at the Donald Gordon Theatre in Wales. Casting for the Broadway, West End and U.K. tour will be revealed in coming weeks.

Tickets for the Broadway return go on sale to the public June 28. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines surrounding COVID-19, safety protocols may be in place for the production including mask enforcement, vaccination proof and/or negative test verification.