‘The Kite Runner’ Headed to Broadway as Limited-Engagement Play

The Kite Runner is coming to Broadway this summer for a limited engagement run.

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s 2003 international best-seller, which was adapted into a 2007 movie directed by Golden Globe nominee Marc Forster with a screenplay by Game of Thrones’ David Benioff, the Broadway production will be directed by Giles Croft, the former artistic director of the Gate Theatre, London. The story, which will feature music, was adapted for the stage by Matthew Spangler, who debuted it in 2007 at San José State University, where he teaches as a professor of performance studies.

The play, the casting for which has yet to be announced, will officially open at the Hayes Theater on July 21 and is slated to run through Oct. 30. Previews will begin on July 6.

The production is described as “a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents” that centers on a man’s journey as he confronts his past and finds redemption. Based in Afghanistan, two childhood friends in Kabul attend a kite flying tournament but face being torn apart by their country, which is on the verge of war, and a “terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever. ”

Initially produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, the show’s New York staging follows two seasons in London’s West End. Kite Runner’s producers are Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals and Jayne Baron Sherman in association with U.K. Productions Ltd. and Flying Entertainment Ltd/Kilimanjaro Group Ltd. Daryl Roth will serve as the show’s executive producer.