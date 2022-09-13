‘The Music Man,’ Starring Hugh Jackman, to End Broadway Run in January

The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, will end its run on Jan. 1, the production announced on Tuesday.

The popular revival opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on Feb. 10, after having been delayed by the pandemic. Jackman and Foster were both nominated for Tony Awards for their portrayals of Professor Harold Hill and Marian Paroo.

Since opening, the revival has been one of the highest grossing shows on Broadway on a weekly basis, regularly bringing in close to or more than $3 million. Its popularity, and Jackman’s star status, helped support the industry as it mounted a return after an 18-month closure and continues to weather challenges related to the pandemic.

The Music Man, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, was originally produced by Scott Rudin. Rudin stepped back from producing, following a Hollywood Reporter article detailing allegations of bullying in the workplace, and the revival was taken over by Kate Horton, alongside original producers Barry Diller, David Geffen.

“We are so proud of our extraordinary company, led by Hugh and Sutton, for their tireless work in bringing joy to our audiences night after night,” Horton said. “I am thrilled that Hugh and Sutton will continue to create their unique magic to the stage right through to the end of 2022 so that we can properly close out what has been a triumphant year for our entire industry. Most of all, we are endlessly grateful for the faith and support of our audiences, whose love affair with our show has weathered even the most complicated circumstances a global pandemic could throw our way. We wish this ride could last forever but, alas, all good things must come to an end.”

In addition to the nominations for Jackman and Foster, The Music Man was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Choreography.

This was the fifth appearance on Broadway for Jackman, who was recently lauded for his performance in The Son a Florian Zeller film which premiered at the Venice Film Festival.