‘The Notebook’ Musical to Open on Broadway in March 2024

The Notebook is bringing its epic romance to Broadway.
Based on Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel — which inspired the 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams — the new musical is set to open at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 14, 2024, following previews, which are set to begin on Feb. 6. Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.
Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with a book by writer-producer Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us, The Cake) and music and lyrics by folk singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, the show made its world premiere in fall 2022 at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater starring Ryan Vasquez and Joy Woods as Noah and Allie, the characters played by Gosling and McAdams, respectively.
The musical follows the duo from different worlds through their youth to their old age across a lifetime of love and in the face of forces that threaten it. Sparks’ novel has sold millions of copies worldwide, with the film adaptation making around $118 million at the box office.
The show is produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, with scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis; costume design by Paloma Young; lighting design by Ben Stanton; sound design by Nevin Steinberg; hair and wig design by Mia Neal; and casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.
Carmel Dean will serve as the production’s music supervisor, and collaborated on arrangements with Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy. The music director is Geoffrey Ko.
