‘The Outsiders’ Musical to Open on Broadway in April 2024

The Outsiders musical, based on S.E. Hinton’s literary classic and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1983 film adaptation, will open on Broadway this coming spring.

Directed by Danya Taymor, the show will officially open April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, the musical’s producers announced Monday. Previews for the production, which features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, and music and lyrics by Levine and Jamestown Revival’s Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, are set to begin March 16. Casting for The Outsiders will be announced at a later date.

Set in Tulsa during 1967, the story’s central ensemble — led by Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of “outsiders” — find themselves in a fight for survival in a world that doesn’t accept them. A story about the bonds of brothers, a quest for purpose and the hopes one holds onto, the new musical revives Hinton’s beloved tale of the “haves and have-nots” for the New York stage.

Earlier this month, it was announced that award-winning actress, director and producer Angelina Jolie had joined the musical‘s production team, alongside The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky.

“I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theater. I had not found a way back until now,” Jolie said in a statement at the time. “I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse.”

The musical made its world premiere in March, and was produced by La Jolla Playhouse, Christopher Ashley, artistic director, and Debby Buchholz, managing director.

The Outsiders music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Levine, with choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman. Scenic design is by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, with costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer and projection design by Hana Kim. Matt Hinkley serves as music director, with casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

The production’s long list of co-producers includes The Shubert Organization, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Sony Masterworks, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Betsy Dollinger, Tima Productions (LaChanze and Marylee Fairbanks), Playhouse Square, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin Prods, Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, Jennifer and Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Shusterman, ATx Random, Paul Liljenquist, Bob and Claire Patterson, Scott Stanton and Carrie Clark, Wendy Gillespie/Karen Tanz, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Green Leaf Partnership, Belle Productions, Michael and Elizabeth Venuti, Deborah and Dave Smith, Mike and Molly Schroeder, Chas and Jen Grossman, Margot Astrachan, Rose Maxi, Toni R. Israel, and Cornice Productions.