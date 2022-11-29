‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Delays Broadway Closure

The Phantom of the Opera will delay its Broadway closure to April 16, the production confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday.

After announcing that the Broadway production would end its 35-year run on Feb. 18, the show has added an eight-week extension to its closure date due to demand. This is the only extension possible, according to the production, as the Majestic Theatre will be closing after the run for “major renovations.”

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said the show is delaying its closure due to a spike in sales sparked after the closing announcement. In the week after announcing its Broadway closure, the show saw its grosses jump close to $250,000 and saw its capacity reach just over 100 percent. That trend has continued in recent weeks, with the musical grossing $1.78 million in the week ended Nov. 20, the most recent week of public grosses.

“We are all thrilled that not only the show’s wonderful fans have been snapping up the remaining tickets, but also that a new, younger audience is equally eager to see this legendary production before it disappears. Such is the demand for tickets that we are delighted to announce that The Shubert Organization has been able to arrange a final eight-week extension of the run at The Majestic Theatre,” Mackintosh said in the press release.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-composed musical has been playing at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre since January 1988. Theater owner Robert E. Wankel, who is chairman and CEO of the Shubert Organization, also emphasized that April 16 is the last possible day for the show to run as the “renovations on and off stage will be considerable.”

“I am delighted that, after such an incredible reaction from audiences, ‘Phantom’ at The Majestic is extending. If only the theatre wasn’t closing for a major refurbishment, we’d be there for an awful lot longer,” Lloyd Webber said.

Tickets for performances after Feb. 6 will be put on sale Wednesday. The performances on April 14 and April 16 will be charitable events and will not be included in the sale.