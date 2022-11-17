‘The Piano Lesson’ Extends Broadway Run Through January

LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s star-studded helming of August Wilson’s fourth Pittsburgh Cycle entry The Piano Lesson is extending its Broadway run.

On Thursday, the play’s producers Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker announced that the revival will now close on Jan. 29 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The show, which opened on Oct. 13 for a 17-week engagement, stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks. The ensemble also includes Ray Fisher, Trai Byers, April Matthis, Michael Potts, Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan.

Opening more than 30 years after its Broadway debut in 1990 at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Piano Lesson revival has since become the highest-grossing revival of a play on Broadway. The production doubles both as Tony Award nominee Richardson Jackson’s Broadway directorial debut and as the first Wilson play staged on Broadway to be directed by a woman.

The production marks a series of firsts for many of its cast, including Washington in his Broadway debut. It’s also a return to the story for star Jackson, who originated Washington’s role of Boy Willie at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and later served as an understudy during The Piano Lesson’s original Broadway run.

The production’s team includes sets by Beowolf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Scott Lehrer and wigs by Cookie Jordan. The show’s casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis.

The Piano Lesson follows a brother and sister pitted against one another in Pittsburgh’s Hill District during 1936 over the fate of a family heirloom — a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors.